New central Indiana baby box to be dedicated in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Over 100 baby boxes have been installed in Indiana, and one local town is about to add to the list.

Noblesville will open Indiana's 105th Safe Haven Baby Box Tuesday at Fire Station 74, off of Hague Road.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled and sound an alarm when an infant is placed inside, alerting firefighters. Once taken out of the box, the baby is checked by medics and taken to a hospital.

These safe haven boxes allow new mothers to safely surrender newborns, without getting in trouble.

Fourteen babies have been safely surrendered in the 161 baby boxes nationwide, bringing the total to 35 babies who have been left in the boxes to be cared for since 2017.

In August, a baby surrendered at Carmel Fire Station #345 was the fourth left at that fire station since April 2022. The baby girl was almost immediately placed with a prospective new family.

Tuesday's baby box blessing in Noblesville will start at 3:30 p.m.