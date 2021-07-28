New airline arrives at Indy Airport, offering 3 new nonstop flights

Beginning Oct. 12, Contour Airlines will offer daily nonstop flights to Nashville, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport is getting a new airline that will begin offering three new nonstop flights this fall.

Contour Airlines will become the second airline this year to kick-off operations out of Indy, beginning this fall with three new daily nonstop flights to currently unserved destinations.

Contour will launch in Indy on Oct. 12. It will offer daily nonstop flights to Nashville (BNA), Pittsburgh (PIT) and Milwaukee (MKE) – all currently unserved destinations from Indy.

“Hoosiers have been telling us for years they would like nonstop flight options to what are traditionally regional drive markets,” said Marsha Stone, senior director of commercial enterprise. “Nashville, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee are all popular regional leisure destinations – and growing business locations as well. Contour is helping us make that long-awaited hope a reality for Indy travelers.”