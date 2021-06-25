New Admirals Pointe bridge opens over Geist

This segment of Admirals Pointe Drive just north of 86th Street has been closed since late December 2020 when work began to replace the old timber bridge with a new concrete span.



At a cost of $2.5 million, the new bridge over the North Fork Dry Branch creek includes three lanes, better drainage, concrete railings and a new sidewalk on the west side of the bridge.



The bridge is one of eleven that DPW has been able to repair or replace in its 2021 capital infrastructure program.