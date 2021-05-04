Neighbors rescue four young children from Indianapolis apartment fire

Several neighbors worked to rescue four young children from their burning home Easter Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors rescued four children over the weekend from an apartment fire near 42nd Street and Post Road

Firefighters say while the children's mother was cooking on the stove, she left the apartment.

That's when the smoke alarm went off and neighbors' instinct to help kicked in.

Several 911 calls came in quickly, alerting emergency crews to the danger Sunday.

"There's a lot of smoke coming out of the upstairs window," one caller said.

"The whole apartment's on fire," another caller told dispatchers. "They said there's kids inside!"

But even before firefighters arrived, there were heroes on scene at Postbrook East Apartments.

Several neighbors worked to rescue four young children from their burning home.

"It not being our kids, it's just fatherly instincts that kicked in," explained Diamond Price, who lives six units down from the fire.

A teenager, who woke up and escaped the flames when the smoke alarm went off, told people gathering outside that his siblings were still inside and in danger.

"I see smoke coming out...it's pouring out of the house," Price said. "So I'm like 'oh my gosh'."

"When we saw smoke, first thing we're like let's try go see if everybody's ok just to be on the safe side," added neighbor Anthony Williams, who lives in a unit nearby.

Some neighbors coaxed three of the children out of a window and caught them as they jumped.

But a toddler, a little girl about Diamond Price's daughter's age, was stuck on that second floor.

"That's why my fatherly instincts kicked in," Price said. "It's just like hey, what if that was me? Hey, I want somebody to save my daughter."

They first tried the door, but the smoke was too intense.

They got pushed back and couldn't breathe.

So instead, neighbors ended up forming a human chain up the wall to the girl's window.

"We say 'let's go. Let's get a boost'. So I'm the one at the bottom, I give him a boost to get up," Price explained.

"And that's when I ended up trying to climb up this (wall and windows) and it was breaking, but people started lifting me up and that's when I ended up there and just grabbed a hold of that," Williams said. "I had grabbed and I was holding on like this and I pulled her out with my other hand."

"All the way to the top until he got the kid out, without any scratches or injuries (on him) and we got her out and we took her down and it was another guy that got her together until the paramedics got here," Price said. "Without him, she wouldn't have gotten out of the house."

All four children were taken to Riley Hospital.

Three of them were in good condition.

The fourth, critically hurt, but alive all thanks to a team of everyday heroes.

"We were just happy that they made it out and that we got her out of there," Williams said.