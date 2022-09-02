Noblesville mobile home community residents concerned about eviction

One week before Christmas, residents at Graylan Place received a notice to vacate by March 15.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Neighbors in one Noblesville mobile home community say they were given a 90-day notice to vacate after the owner of the property said he's considering selling.

"There's nothing I can do about it but hope and pray," said Brian Newby, who has lived along Graylan Place for about 11 years.

"It's been a struggle," said Robert Jones, who has lived there with his wife and two children for nine years.

One week before Christmas, Newby and Jones, along with other mobile home neighbors, received a notice to vacate by March 15.

"I'm financially unable to move my house and find somewhere for seven people to live right now. It's almost impossible," Newby said.

Noblesville city leaders are working with developers to redevelop the area along River Road and 146th Street.

Development company Milhaus told 13News they are "pursuing final approval" and "no permits have been issued" for a project that would impact Graylan Place.

A city spokesperson said the contract between Milhaus and the owner of Graylan Place is a private real estate agreement.

Resident Ashley Ford couldn't hold back tears.

"You cannot tell me that the people that bought this place, that you guys didn't know before Dec. 18 that you guys were doing it. Like, you guys couldn't have given us more time," Ford said.

Neighbors said they should be granted more time based on Indiana law.

That law, passed by the General Assembly in 2020, requires mobile home park owners give residents 180 days written notice to vacate, before closing the property.

The owner of Graylan Place, Tom Eden of Eden Enterprises, said he is aware of the law.

In an email to 13 News, Eden said, in part:

We are working together to ensure all such rights and obligations are fully and appropriately addressed if there is sale of the subject land.

Lawmakers are now calling on the Indiana attorney general's office to take swift action.

"Certainly, the violation of this code that we put in calls it a deceptive act if you do this, and it appears as though there is some efforts to be a bit deceptive in their process moving forward," said Rep. Justin Moed (D-Indianapolis), who helped pass the legislation. "If you read the code, it says if they are closing it with the intent to sell the property. It's pretty clear that they've now triggered that protection."

Sen. Scott Baldwin, who represents Noblesville, said there seems to be a misunderstanding or lack of awareness about the law.

"I will be reaching out to the attorney general's office to see what we can do to ensure these families are given their full notice and can adequately prepare for what comes next," Baldwin said.

A spokesperson with the attorney general's office said the case has been assigned to an investigator.

Neighbors said they worry time is running out.

"What are we gonna do? This is our home," said Jones, who has been trying to buy a house in the meantime. "We had one we scheduled to look at it and before we even looked at it, [the sellers] took an offer."

Newby said he doesn't know where to turn for help.

"Angry ain't the word for it. You can put me under a bridge but my kids and my wife.... I'm lost right now," Newby said. "Financially, I don't know what to do."