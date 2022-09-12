Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home

The sheriff's department said the horses were not removed, but they are considered impounded and are being cared for.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County.

The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria.

Police claim there was a foul odor coming from the home and that they could see animals and feces in the rooms through the windows. They also saw cats in a fenced in chicken coop and said they were without food or water.

Two horses on the property also had no food or water, according to the sheriff's department.

A warrant was requested and the animals were removed from the home and then the home was condemned.

The sheriff's department said the horses were not removed, but they are considered impounded and are being cared for.