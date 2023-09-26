Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults receive monument marking final resting place

The He Knows Your Name ministry is behind the monument at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's now a monument at an Indianapolis cemetery honoring the lives or more than 170 people whose remains were never claimed.

The He Knows Your Name ministry was behind the monument at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

A marker lists the names of each unclaimed person buried there.

The ministry's founder said it's now a permanent place where each of the 173 people can be remembered.

Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty said when the coroner’s office receives a body, workers then try to notify next of kin, family, or friends to claim the body. The office actually keeps the body refrigerated for 30-60 days to try to give loved ones time to come forward. Each day of refrigeration costs about $40.

If no one comes forward in about two months, the body is cremated. Those cost about $350. Loved ones are expected to take on those costs if they come later to claim the remains.