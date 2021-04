The incident happened Monday in the 3300 block of Brouse Avenue, near North Keystone Avenue and East 34th Street, around 11 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy's near northeast side Monday.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Brouse Avenue, near North Keystone Avenue and East 34th Street, on a report of a person shot around 11 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.