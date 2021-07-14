Firefighter injured in building fire on Indy's near north side

An IFD spokesperson said a firefighter was overheated and taken to Methodist Hospital to be checked out.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a fire that started at a business on the city's near north side Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a building fire at Central Brace & Limb Company at the intersection of West 19th Street and North Capitol Avenue shortly after 5:50 a.m.

*UPDATE* on A building fire at Central Brace and Limbs on on 19th and N Capitol Ave...



🔹Building was empty

🔥 Fire in back half of building

🔹Cause under investigation

🧑‍🚒1FF being treated for heat injury



Photo credit: E. Decarius Spells@WTHRcom #wthr pic.twitter.com/4AuJaRwLEQ — KarenCampbellWTHR (@KarenWthr) July 14, 2021

Firefighters reported heavy smoke was showing from the single-story building when they got to the scene.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes of the first unit arriving to the scene.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire.

An IFD spokesperson said a firefighter was overheated and taken to Methodist Hospital to be checked out.

There is no information on what caused the fire at this time.

Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue were closed between 19th and 21st streets during the preliminary investigation.