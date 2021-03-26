NCAA's Legacy Project provides updates to west side Boys & Girls Club

The improvements were valued in excess of $100,000.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is again giving back to Indianapolis as our city hosts March Madness.

The NCAA teamed up with Degree Deodorant to remodel the basketball court at the Boys and Girls Club-Legore Unit on the Indy's west side.

It's part of their Legacy Project.

"I think it brings a level of excitement," said club program director Zach Sigmund. "I think it's going to draw more kids in, get kids off the street and give them an opportunity to come in and play basketball in this new gym."

12-year-old Kaylee Birnell saw the updates Thursday.

"I just love it so much and it means a lot," she said.

In addition to remodeling the rims and backboards, they renovated the library and painted a mural.

The updates were valued at more than $100,000.