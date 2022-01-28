NBC offering a 'Once in a Lifetime' photo op on Monument Circle Saturday

NBC Sports has put together a way for Hoosiers to experience the excitement of the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl in-person.

INDIANAPOLIS — This February, the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics can both be found right here on WTHR!

And to start celebrating in our own backyard, NBC is treating central Indiana residents to a "Once in a Lifetime" snow globe experience on Monument Circle Saturday, Jan. 29.

NBC Sports has put together a way for Hoosiers to experience the excitement of the events in-person. They are bringing a giant snow globe container to the Circle.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, you can celebrate inside simulated Super Bowl and Winter Olympic snow globes, and then, receive a custom video of you and your friends texted directly to your phone.

Just bring your friends and come to the Circle on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and smile for the NBC cameras!

Then, be sure to tune in as our coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing begins Thursday, Feb. 3 right here on NBC and WTHR.