NBA 2K League players pay visit to kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Just ahead of the league's 3v3 playoffs, members of the team took turns gaming with the kids and cheering each other on.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital took a little break from their daily procedures and treatments Tuesday to have some fun.

All it took were a few controllers, chairs and professional esports players.

(Note: The attached video is a previous 13News report about one of the NBA 2K League's standout players.)

NBA 2K league players with Indiana Pacers Gaming stopped by to play a few rounds.

They took turns playing and cheering each other on.

Members of the Pacers Gaming team say they've been looking forward to the visit all week.

"Just seeing the kids smile, you know, making them happy. Playing some video games with them," said Bryant Colon. "Making their day better any way I can and I'm enjoying it."

Peyton Manning Children's Hospital says events like these help make the hospital more exciting and enjoyable for young patients.

The NBA 2K League is in its fifth season.

You might remember back in April when we reported that live play tournaments had kicked off at the Pavilion at Pan Am in downtown Indy.

The NBA 2K 3v3 League Playoffs start Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. with competition starting at 7 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The finals are Saturday at 3 p.m.