33 new citizens to be naturalized at IMS

The new citizens come from 18 different countries and reside in 13 different cities.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana welcomed 33 new citizens to the state Tuesday.

The ceremony took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the 33 candidates representing the field of 33 drivers that will race for the Borg Warner trophy at the Indianapolis 500 this year. It's the first time the track has hosted a naturalization ceremony.

IMS President Doug Boles gave remarks and a district court judge read the Oath of Allegiance to the candidates.

The new citizens come from 18 different countries:

Benin

Burma

China

Congo Kinshasa

Cuba

Egypt

El Salvador

Haiti

Honduras

India

Iraq

Mexico

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Taiwan