State officials remind drivers to pay attention in construction zones

Five people were killed in work zone crashes in Indiana last year. In total, INDOT says there were more than 1,500 work zone crashes in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you drive to work, you've without a doubt seen the orange barrels popping up all over the state, marking construction season in Indiana.

Commuters are more often than not met with road and lane closures, some of which change daily. That's why Indiana State Police, the Indiana Department of Transportation and Gov. Eric Holcomb want to make sure drivers are paying attention behind the wheel.

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and state leaders are using this opportunity to plead with the public to slow down.

During a press conference Monday, state troopers reminded the public to not be on their phone while driving and Holcomb urged drivers to slow down to keep construction crews and other drivers safe.

"Safety has to be paramount no matter where you're traveling," Holcomb said. "Whether you're passing through our state or you're a citizen."

Last year there were more than 1,500 work zone crashes in Indiana and five people were killed in those crashes. According to INDOT, 762 people were killed in work zone crashes across the United States last year.

INDOT is advising drivers to "Minimize Distractions. Be aware of your surroundings, avoid changing radio stations, and put your phone away when driving through a work zone."

INDOT also emphasized that work zones can change daily and told drivers to "anticipate new traffic patterns and look out for other drivers and road users."