NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Indiana during Saturday's storms

Tornadoes were confirmed in Shelby, Brown and Johnson counties. The strongest was an EF-1 tornado in Shelby County that had wind speeds up to 110 mph.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Indiana on Saturday, when strong storms prompted a handful of tornado warnings, pulled trees from the ground and downed powerlines, causing widespread power outages.

The NWS surveyed the affected areas on Sunday and confirmed three tornadoes: An EF-1 in Shelby County and two brief EF-0 tornadoes in Brown and Johnson counties.

The NWS said its survey of the counties took an "extensive amount of time to go through," as the tornado damage was embedded within a broad area that had also been damaged by straight-line winds of up to 90 mph. This created a "rather chaotic" damage presentation, the NWS said.

Tip-of-the-cap to the @NWSIndianapolis Storm Survey team for covering a lot of ground Sunday...finding three tornadoes embedded within a broad area of straight-line wind damage that peaked in the 80-90 mph range at times from storms on Saturday. #13weather pic.twitter.com/siMKOXKqMh — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) May 23, 2022

Brown County: EF-0

The first confirmed tornado was in Brown County. It began at 3:40 p.m. and lasted just two minutes. The NWS said its winds peaked at 84 mph; the parameters for an EF-0 tornado are 65 to 85 mph.

The tornado brought down numerous trees in a convergent pattern through a densely wooded area. Widespread straight-line winds between 80 and 90 mph also uprooted and damaged trees along the tornado's path, which was about a third of a mile long.

Johnson County: EF-0

A second tornado, also with wind speeds of 84 mph, briefly touched down at 3:48 p.m. at Camp Atterbury in Johnson County. The tornado's path was just short of a mile long.

The steeple of a church was blown over and several vehicles were lifted slightly with plywood debris from the roof of the church underneath the tires of the cars.

The NWS said widespread straight-line winds of up to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well.

Shelby County: EF-1

A third EF-1 tornado began in Edinburgh at 3:57 p.m. and ended in St. Paul at 4:12 p.m.

The tornado, which had winds up to 110 mph, traveled more than 13 miles. The NWS said the tornado was "skipping" along the entire path.

