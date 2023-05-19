National relay to honor, remember fallen military members and first responders stops in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A national relay to honor and remember fallen military members and first responders made a stop in Indy Friday.
The volunteers from the nonprofit "Carry the Load" made a stop in Military Park Friday morning.
They're taking part in a 20,000 mile national relay across 48 states ahead of Memorial Day.
"We've lost sight of what Memorial Day is. It's not veterans day. it's not a day to thank a veteran. It's not the fourth of july, it's a day for many, many people, a day of mourning and it can be a very hard day," said Bryce Roland, Carry the Load. "And we're trying to restore that meaning and help those families who are mourning, letting them know we have not forgotten them."
This stop was part of the Midwest national relay and about 200 people took part in it.
They started in Minneapolis earlier this month and are making their way to Dallas for the Memorial March on Memorial Day.