National Guardsman dies in Clinton County motorcycle crash

Leonardo Hernandez Jimenez, 20, of Frankfort, died in a crash on a road that splits into two nearly 90 degree turns, the sheriff's office said.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 20-year-old man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash on State Road 38 in Clinton County. Authorities say he was an active member of the National Guard.

Leonardo Hernandez Jimenez, 20, of Frankfort, was the lead motorcycle in a group of three who were traveling westbound on State Road 38 East.

At around 3 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said dispatch began receiving 911 calls reporting a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injuries near State Road 38, County Road 500 South, and County Road 450 East. In this area, State Road 38 turns into two nearly 90 degree turns, with County Road 500 South running east and County Road 450 East running south, the sheriff's office explained.

Deputies went to the crash where they discovered the three motorcycles were entering the curve when the lead motorcycle, driven by Hernandez, went off the north side of the roadway and struck a concrete drainage culvert.

Hernandez, who authorities say was an active member of the United States Army National Guard, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet and first responders believe speed to be a factor in the crash.