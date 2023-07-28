Nassar survivor part of legal team representing 3 soccer players suing Butler University

Rachel Denhollander was the first woman to talk publicly against now-incarcerated former doctor Larry Nassar.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, attorneys representing two current and one former Butler University soccer players filed suit against the university and a former athletic trainer. The university sent a statement shortly after the lawsuits were filed, but declined to answer further questions from 13News and declined multiple interview requests.

“(The plaintiffs) are willingly taking a stand to do for others what nobody did for them, to speak what is true, to fight for what is right, and to tell the truth about what has gone on,” said Rachel Denhollander, one of the attorney’s representing the women.

Denhollander is part of the legal team representing three Butler University soccer players that accuse Michael Howell - a former Butler athletic trainer - of sexually abusing them in "Butler's training room, offices, buses and ... private hotel room" during away games.

Denhollander knows something about speaking out. She was the first woman to talk publicly against now-incarcerated former doctor Larry Nassar. The sports doctor was known for working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He’s now serving a decadeslong prison sentence after he was convicted of sexually abusing women and girls, including Olympic and college gymnasts. More than 150 survivors came forward and provided statements to the court.

Denhollander sees similarities in the two cases.

“We need to see the university be willing to acknowledge what went wrong," she said. “To do an honest assessment for where the breakdowns were across culture, policy and practice, to acknowledge those breakdowns, and then to engage in meaningful reform.

The women are filing the lawsuits in hopes of collecting compensation for “injuries and damages.” However, they also want the legal process to help force Butler to create "safety protocols" and contact "former student-athletes" to see if they were abused by Howell.

Another goal - make sure the former trainer does not have the "ability to abuse others." Butler reports firing the trainer in the summer of 2022 after an investigation found he violated university policies.

13 Investigates learned Howell is no longer a licensed athletic trainer in Indiana. The Indiana Professional Licensing Agency website shows his license expired in December 2021. However, the website does not show if there were any complaints or investigations into Howell. Only official actions against his license would be posted.

The university sent a statement on Wednesday, saying members of the women’s soccer team reported the allegations in late September 2021.

The statement goes on to say, "Upon being informed of the allegations, the University promptly notified law enforcement, removed Howell from campus and suspended him from his job duties, pending further investigation."

The lawsuit states there was a Title IX investigation that found wrongdoing by Howell.

The end of the university’s statement reads:

"After a thorough investigation and hearing, the trainer was found responsible for violating University policies, and he was then terminated in summer 2022. Butler looks forward to the opportunity to show the high integrity and responsiveness of the coaches and senior personnel. Because the complaints do not name the plaintiffs and they have not waived federal student privacy protections, Butler is limited from further comment outside of the legal process."