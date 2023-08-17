NASCAR driver from Indiana charged with DWI in North Carolina

Chris Hacker, 23, was arrested by Huntersville Police Department and charged with driving while impaired, speeding, reckless driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A NASCAR driver from Indiana was arrested in North Carolina and faces charges relating to driving while intoxicated.

Chris Hacker, 23, originally from Noblesville, Indiana, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 by the Huntersville Police Department in North Carolina. Huntersville is a suburb north of Charlotte.

According to public records made available by the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Hacker is charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

His court date is scheduled for Sept. 19 in North Carolina. Hacker was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR on Aug. 17.