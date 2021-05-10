Indianapolis Public Library to memorialize authors of color

The library is asking for the public's help to decide which writers should be included in the Name Engraving Project.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is seeking the community's input as it looks to memorialize authors of color on the walls of Central Library.

Through the Name Engraving Project, names of diverse writers and thinkers will be etched into the interior walls of the library. Library patrons can make suggestions for who to include between May 7 and June 30, either in ballot boxes in person at branches or online at indypl.org.

There are currently 81 names engraved in the walls at Central Library. Only five of them are women, and none of them are people of color. This new effort allows the library to get the public's opinion on who should be memorialized.

"We want our Libraries to welcome and reflect the diverse public we serve. This project is an opportunity to shine a light on the literary contributions of people who have been omitted in the past, and to educate the public about authors and writers of color," said Tariq Robinson, adult program specialist with Indianapolis Public Library, in a press release. "From these community suggestions, we will select names that share a more accurate historical narrative of the world’s literary and artistic development."