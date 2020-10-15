Myers: Indiana should be in Stage 3 or 4

The gubernatorial candidate says state should 'rethink being in Stage 5' based on current COVID-19 statistics.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Woody Myers says with COVID-19 cases rising, the state needs to seriously consider moving back to a previous stage of reopening.

“We need to rethink being in Stage 5 and we need to do it right now," said Myers, a candidate for Indiana governor. "We need to go back to Stage 3 and 4.

Over the past week, Indiana has set highs for daily COVID-19 infections. Hospitalizations are up too, with nearly 1,400 patients on Tuesday.

Despite the numbers, Governor Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the state will stay in Stage 5.

“The numbers have everything to do with how many of us are and aren’t letting our guard down,” said Holcomb. “Every one of these cases is an extremely localized occurrence.”

Holcomb there is too much at stake to prematurely begin shutting back down.

“It’s our behaviors, it’s our actions that need to be addressed. The shutting down approach is missing the point,” said Holcomb.

But Myers says he believes the situation will only continue to get worse.