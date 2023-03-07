Lineup announced for 5th year of 'Music In Transit' on IndyGo busses

Ten different local artists make up the fifth year of 'Music In Transit'

INDIANAPOLIS — Music on a bus is back! IndyGo, Square Cat Vinyl and GANGGANG kicked off its fifth year of "Music In Transit".

It's an award-winning concert web series that features different local artist each year. This year there are ten participating acts.

Each year a new group of artists get their chance to perform on the bus.

"Everybody was so amazing at making us feel comfortable. What could have been a very uncomfortable situation all crammed in a bus, audio mixing was amazing and it's great to be a apart of these really exciting community projects which I guess, bring more life into the city as well," said Austin Huntington with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

"I just felt like everybody was there and ready to make a great show and I've never done a live session before so that was my first time doing that," Grayson Pitts (Robin Raps) added. "I just felt like it went over very well. It felt fresh and good."

Featured performers include:

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Cello Ensemble (co-headliner) – featuring musicians from Indiana's world-class orchestra

Brother O' Brother – rock 'n' roll (Indianapolis)

Inner Peace – hardcore rock (Indianapolis) (led by hip hop legend Drayco McCoy)

Everything, Now! – rock/pop (Muncie)

Emmaline (co-headliner) – jazz (Anderson)

Hyper Tensions – psychedelic rock (Bloomington)

Robin Raps – hip-hop with brass band (Indianapolis)

The series has received eight Emmy nominations, with two wins for outstanding audio in 2019 and 2023. The series also received Indy Chamber's 2020 Monumental Award for public art.