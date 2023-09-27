Murder suspect mistakenly released from Marion County captured in Minnesota

Kevin Mason, 28, was mistakenly released from custody two days after he was arrested.

INDIANAPOLIS — Suspected killer Kevin Mason, 28, who was mistakenly released from the Marion County Jail two days after he was arrested, was captured in St. Paul Minnesota.

The United States Marshal Service made the arrest, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

Mason was captured after accidentally being released from the Criminal Justice Center in Marion County on Sept. 13. The sheriff's office was tight-lipped about it until about a week after.

The sheriff's office said it believed Mason left the city the day of that release.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Mason was arrested on Sept. 11 in the 3100 block of North College Avenue for three warrants out of Minnesota for a 2021 shooting, a parole violation and a firearms possession.

An internal investigation is underway at the MCSO to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred. An investigation found one of the inmate records clerks saw three holds from Minnesota and cleared two of them as she thought she was clearing duplicate bookings for Mason. According to the MCSO, authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on the final warrant, not realizing Marion County had cleared the other two. The original records clerk and two others were supposed to review all the booking information and did not catch the error. As such, Mason was released.

Two MCSO employees were fired following the investigation.

The sheriff's office said it did not report Mason's accidental release for six days because they were using it "as a tactical advantage" in the hopes of catching him and not driving him into hiding.

After his release, police said Mason's girlfriend, Desiree Oliver, picked him up. They said she later purchased a new cellphone and took her car in for an oil change and tire repair.

Mason is charged with second-degree murder for a shooting in June 2021 in the parking lot of the Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis, Minnesota. That shooting killed Dontevius Ahmad Catchings, the Minneapolis Police Department previously said.