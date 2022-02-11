Hancock County shooting leaves 1 dead

Police were called to a disturbance in the 600 block of County Road 950 North, Fortville on Feb. 5.

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Prosecutors have filed a charge of murder in connection with a Hancock County shooting earlier this month.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a disturbance in the 600 block of County Road 950 North, Fortville, on Feb. 5.

An apparent dispute ended with one person being shot. That person was taken to a hospital but later died, court documents said.

Deputies took John Talboo, 48, into custody at the scene. Court records indicate a murder charge was filed Wednesday. An initial hearing took place Thursday, with the next hearing in the case set for April.

According to the affidavit, an autopsy was conducted and a coroner determined the victim died from "multiple gunshot wounds".