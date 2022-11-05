x
IndyCar-themed 'Mural on Main' unveiled in Speedway Wednesday

"The Spirit of Community: Mural on Main” features an IndyCar from 1926, which is the year the town of Speedway was incorporated.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A new mural was unveiled in Speedway Wednesday.

"The Spirit of Community: Mural on Main” features an IndyCar from 1926, which is the year the town of Speedway was incorporated.

The community helped make it a reality. 

The Speedway Arts Council worked with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and PPG to create a mural that residents and businesses help paint. 

The public signed up to paint small pieces of the mural and the response was overwhelming. Wednesday was all about the finishing touches. 

If you want to check it out, it's located in the parking lot next to Barbecue and Bourbon on Main Street.

It was a great day on Main Street today!

