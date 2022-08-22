Mural honoring DJ Indiana Jones unveiled in Broad Ripple

A mural on The Vogue Theatre in Broad Ripple honors Ron Miner, aka DJ Indiana Jones, who passed away unexpectedly in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're in the Broad Ripple neighborhood anytime soon, you might recognize a familiar face.

A mural has gone up this past week dedicated to DJ Indiana Jones, a well-known artist, promoter and disc jockey in the Indy scene who passed away in late 2020.

The mural on The Vogue Theatre on College Avenue marks a full-circle moment for his family and friends in the spot where he got his start.

In life, Miner was the kind of person who came into a room and instantly filled it up.

For years, Miner brought the party to some of the city’s hottest clubs and events, performing as DJ Indiana Jones. From behind turn tables and a microphone, he eventually expanded into other roles as a promoter, talent manager and philanthropist.

“He got his start here at the Vogue,” said younger brother Jeff Miner.

But to Jeff and the kids who came up with Miner from Ben Davis High School on Indy’s west side, he was Ronnie Miner before he became DJ Indiana Jones throwing parties at The Vogue.

“He was Ron. He was DJ Indiana Jones, but what he was was a proprietor and cultural motivator,” said Jeff Miner.

“I would describe him as somebody who blazed a trail here," said longtime friend Brian Presnell. "He was one of the early hip-hop DJs.”

Miner was 50 when he passed away unexpectedly in 2020, leaving a void not only for his friends and family, but for the city’s music, art and fundraising scene.

“Ron is one of those people that created spaces and places where a community could find their place," said Dan Thompson, the mural's artist and also Miner's friend.

Thompson is helping give Miner his place, right on this wall outside The Vogue, where Miner and his friends all came of age.

“To paint him on The Vogue is something I’d never thought I’d be able to do, and it just feels exactly perfect,” Thompson said.

“You got the west siders over here painting The Vogue," laughed Presnell.

“To see this happen in such an iconic place for such an iconic person," said another friend, Ryan Hickey. "Ron was the ultimate networker. I’ve never known anyone who connected with people like he did.”

And even though he’s gone, Miner will continue to connect through a mural that’s a metaphor for all that he was to anyone who knew him.

“These colors represent him,” brother Jeff said, standing in front of Thompson's mural.

“He was Ronnie. He was Ronnie,” Presnell repeated.

“He had this ability to make everything feel like it was more powerful,” Thompson recalled.