Muncie's Safe Haven Baby Box is nation's 50th

MUNCIE, Ind. — The newest Safe Haven Baby Box, the 50th in the country, is set for a community unveiling on Saturday, .

A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Muncie Fire Station 1, 421 East Jackson Street.

The non-profit organization has been seeking to raise awareness of safe haven laws while eliminating illegal infant abandonment. The first installation was in Woodburn, Indiana in early 2016.

Project costs totaled about $15,000. Additional installations are planned in 2021 in communities in Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and Arkansas.

“I would like to thank everybody involved with the Safe Haven Baby Box. The Muncie Fire Department is honored to be a part of such a great project and look forward to serving the Muncie community in this endeavor and other worthwhile projects,” says Muncie Fire Chief David Miller.