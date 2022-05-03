Muncie woman killed in Huntington County crash

State Police said the collision happened Monday evening around 6:15.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — State Police are investigating after a crash in Huntington County claimed the life of a Muncie woman.

The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday on State Road 3 about three miles south of Markle.

When troopers arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front-end damage. One of the cars was overturned with its injured occupants trapped inside.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates one of the vehicles crossed the highway's center line and collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction.

First responders freed two people from the wreckage. One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim was an adult female, but withheld her identity pending notification of family.

The drivers of both cars were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP said their investigation is ongoing and that the county prosecutor's office would review their findings and make a determination as to whether criminal charges are warranted.