Muncie woman killed in crash involving a train

Police said the crash happened Friday morning on State Road 3 in Henry County.

HENRY COUNTY, Indiana — A Muncie woman is dead after her car was hit by a train Friday morning in Henry County.

Police said 83-year-old Anne Jeannine Ashley was driving a 2004 Buick LeSaber on State Road 3, near County Road 400 North, when it was struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

Investigators believe Ashley was traveling southbound on State Road 3 where her car struck the stop arm at the tracks.

The train conductor told police he saw the vehicle traveling southbound and judging by the speed of the vehicle he knew there was no way the vehicle would be able to stop.