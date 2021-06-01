Muncie shelter rescues 50 cats, kittens from hoarding situation

The shelter was already at capacity prior to the rescue. Now, the shelter is in desperate need of supplies and monetary donations for veterinary care.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie shelter is asking for donations to provide medical care to around 50 cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation where they were living in "deplorable conditions."

Muncie Animal Care and Services had a busy evening Tuesday night when they removed around 50 cats and kittens from a hoarding situation.

But the rescue has put this no-kill shelter in a tough spot. They were already at capacity prior to the rescue. Now, MACS says they're in desperate need of help with supplies such as litter, food, blankets, beds and monetary donations for veterinary care.

To cover the cost of care for these cats, MACS has launched a GoFundMe page.

"We could really use some help with funds to ensure they get the medical attention they need, as well as the large amount supplies needed from taking in such a big influx of felines," the GoFundMe page says.

According to the page, the shelter will provide every single cat with the medical attention they may need, spay/neuter, and vaccines as well.