Muncie moms host special needs prom, dress party

Two Muncie mothers are providing prom outfits for hundreds of individuals with special needs across Indiana.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Prom season is a special time for high schoolers. However, so many never get the chance to attend a prom. Two Muncie mothers are providing prom outfits for hundreds of individuals with special needs across Indiana.

Lynne Hatfield and Mindy Kemper both have special needs children. Their kids didn't get invited to social events like prom.

They always looked forward to the local ball, which came to an end. So, the two moms decided to start it back up. In the last decade, it went from 60 people of all ages to currently 800 from all over Indiana.

"It's hard when you're a special needs parent and they're not accepted, and to have an event that they can go to and a place that they can go to and they're accepted, it's unbelievable," said Hatfield. "It's just a night of joy."

"A lot of walls are dropped at our events," Kemper said.

Their nonprofit group, the Delaware County Special Needs Prom, is hosting a dress party Saturday, April 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Community of Hope Church at 1968 West Main St. in Muncie.

"Everything we do is free. We don't charge admission, we don't charge for dresses, suits. We never charge for anything. So, that's why we're so dependent on donations because we don't want anyone to not attend because they don't have the funds," said Kemper. "It's a night for these individuals to be accepted. They're not singled out and rejoiced for the individual that they are."

They are also hosting a Dress to Impress event for men Saturday, May 6.

They are in need of donations and volunteers ahead of their prom on May 20.

There are drop off locations around Indiana.