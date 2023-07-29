Muncie man sentenced for threatening judges

Donald W. Guinn, 50, will serve 5 years in prison for threatening Delaware County judges.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for threatening judges.

Donald Guinn, 50, was sentenced on July 17 by a special judge after pleading guilty to five counts of intimidation. Guinn was arrested in June 2022 after a psychologist from the Delaware County Jail said Guinn began threatening to kill district judges.

At the time of the arrest, Guinn was already an inmate at the Delaware County jail. Court records show that Guinn has had numerous run-ins with police dating as far back as 1993.

The psychologist said he was asked to perform a routine mental health evaluation on Guinn in May 2022. During the examination, the doctor asked Guinn if he felt any remorse for the crimes he had previously committed. Guinn replied that he was "like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" and that "every day is something new with murder and torture".

Guinn continued with the doctor, claiming he planned to "pick off all the [Delaware Co.] judges one-by-one". He also claimed he wanted to "kill cops" and planned his own suicide at the hands of police.

During the threats, Guinn name-dropped specific Delaware County judges he planned to assassinate. This was enough for the evaluating psychologist to alert a lieutenant at the jail.