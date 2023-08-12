Muncie man killed in motorcycle crash

The motorcycle rider led Grant County Sheriff's officers on a high speed pursuit that ended when he crashed into a car turning into a gas station.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man has died following a high-speed motorcycle crash in Grant County Friday night.

Garrett William Gaddis, 33, died when his motorcycle collided with a car near the entrance of a McClure Gas Station in Marion.

According to police, the Grant County Sheriff's Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the motorcycle after Gaddis was observed committing a traffic violation near State Road 9 and Goff Drive.

Gaddis allegedly did not stop when deputies attempted to pull him over for the traffic stop. He instead fled northbound on State Road 9 and officers initiated a pursuit.

Deputies eventually lost touch with Gaddis and ended their initial pursuit near 40th Street and State Road 9. Later, near 30th Street, officers again saw Gaddis traveling at a high speed and initiated another pursuit.

Meanwhile, two people, a driver and a passenger, were turning into a McClure gas station near 16th Street and State Road 9. Gaddis struck the 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with his motorcycle and came to rest in the parking lot of the gas station.

Gaddis was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Pacifica were taken to Marion Health Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.