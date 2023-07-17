19-year-old charged with attempted murder of 3 Delaware County deputies

Tarron H. Conwell is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun and resisting arrest for the June 23 shooting.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 19-year-old is charged with the attempted murder of three Delaware County deputies.

Tarron H. Conwell is also charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and resisting arrest for the June 23 shooting.

According to court documents, deputies had been searching for Conwell on a prior alleged crime. Conwell was also said to be sought on warrants from Madison County

Deputies claim they came across Conwell outside his Muncie home in the 3000 block of Mock Avenue. According to the court documents, Conwell ran and pulled a 9mm gun and fired at the deputies chasing him.

Indiana State Police claim Deputy Carter Smithson of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office "returned fire with his department issued sidearm."

The ISP report said Sgt. Tim Mitchell "utilized his department issued police vehicle to stop the deadly and aggressive actions of Conwell and to protect the other officer on foot. The police vehicle was also struck by gunfire from the suspect."

One of the deputies' cars was hit but the deputies were not injured.

After getting medical treatment at the scene, an ambulance took Conwell to a Muncie hospital. He was later transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

A search of Conwell's home allegedly turned up marijuana and other guns.