Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While a lucky person in California holds a $1.08 billion Powerball ticket, there are some Hoosiers that also hold winning lottery tickets.
The Hoosier Lottery announced July 20 that a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road in Carmel. It also announced that a $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway at 5610 Kentucky Avenue in southwest Indianapolis.
Three winning tickets worth $50,000 were also purchased at convenience stores across the state.
Those who purchased a Powerball ticket at the Grab n Go at 9760 Hwy 211 in Elizabeth, the BP at 6920 Mann Road in Indianapolis, and the Valero at 327 W. 5th Street in New Albany should check their tickets to see if they are winners.
Winners are reminded by The Hoosier Lottery to secure their tickets and consider meeting with a financial advisor.
The winning numbers for Wednesday, July 19, are: 7-10-11-13-24 with the Powerball of 24.