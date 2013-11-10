Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Payless Liquors in Carmel.

INDIANAPOLIS — While a lucky person in California holds a $1.08 billion Powerball ticket, there are some Hoosiers that also hold winning lottery tickets.

The Hoosier Lottery announced July 20 that a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road in Carmel. It also announced that a $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway at 5610 Kentucky Avenue in southwest Indianapolis.

Three winning tickets worth $50,000 were also purchased at convenience stores across the state.

Winners are reminded by The Hoosier Lottery to secure their tickets and consider meeting with a financial advisor.