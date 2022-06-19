A 15-year-old boy has been killed while a DC police officer, who was also shot, is recovering in the hospital.

WASHINGTON — A teenager is dead and three others are injured following a shooting at an unpermitted event near the 14th and U Street NW corridor Sunday, according to police.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee said a 15-year-old boy, two adults and an MPD officer were shot at a free music event known as Moechella just before 9:30 p.m. Several hundred people had gathered at the event.

Earlier in the evening, Contee said a large fight happened at the event around 6:30 p.m. MPD shut down the event as “unsafe.” DC Fire & EMS showed up to assist several people injured when they were trampled by people leaving the scene.

That's when another scuffle broke out, and four people -- including an officer -- were shot.

"We have a child who was killed today and there was not proper planning for the event," Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "With police managing a crowd someone used a gun and a child is dead – we need some accountability here."

Contee said none of the officers on scene fired their weapons, and at least one gun was recovered at the scene, off one of the victims. Three of the shooting victims are recovering at the hospital.

"All of this occurred over a span of about two hours," DC Police Chief Robert Contee said. "It was an unpermitted event by the Moechella group."

No arrests have been made yet.