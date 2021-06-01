Multiple people arrested in DC ahead of Wednesday's planned pro-Trump protests

Gun charges, illegal possession of fireworks and assault on a police officer are some of the charges against those arrested.

WASHINGTON — Six people were arrested in Washington on Tuesday amid thousands of people gearing up for larger protests in support of President Donald Trump scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).

DC Police arrested five people and U.S. Park Police arrested one person, according to DC Police's news release.

People were arrested for the following in Washington on Tuesday by DC Police:

One adult male was arrested and charged with no permit.

One adult male was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a rifle or a shotgun outside home or business, Possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm, and possession of fireworks.

One adult female for simple assault

One adult female for simple assault/possession of a prohibited weapon

One adult male for assault on a police officer

U.S. Park Police has not released yet why its department made an arrest.

7:30PM “Stop the Steal” Rally —

• We’ve heard General Mike Flynn give a salute / shout-out to QAnon soldiers...

• George Papadopoulos praise the president for his pardon...

• Attendees pray for the Proud Boys.



That’s where we’re at.@WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/QtxvtsZbYl — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 6, 2021

Videos on social media Tuesday did show protesters clash with DC Police and pepper spray did look to be deployed, according to the video taken by Brendan Gutenschwager. The use of pepper spray has not been confirmed by WUSA9.

Pro-Trump rallies for unconfirmed election fraud claims have brought violence to Washington since the end of the 2020 Election that showed President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

Clashes between opposing protesting groups have also been seen in prior gatherings that are similar to what will be seen in downtown DC on Wednesday.

President Trump himself is expected to make an appearance Wednesday.

The president tweeted Tuesday evening that he would be speaking at the Save America Rally on the Ellipse at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

After fights and clashes following the last two pro-Trump protests following the 2020 Presidential Election, Mayor Muriel Bowser called on people to stay away from downtown Washington.

In a statement released by Bowser's office on Sunday, the mayor said the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police) will be fully activated and she’s instructed District agencies to create a public safety response.

"I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful," said Bowser in a Tweet on Sunday.