Multiple children injured, 1 critically, in southwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple children were taken to the hospital following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Norcroft Drive, near the Interstate 465 exit onto Kentucky Avenue.

Police at the scene told 13News that "multiple" children had been injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment, but stopped short of confirming an exact number of people injured.

One of the children who was injured was in critical condition.

Police have not provided details on the extent of injuries for the other children taken to the hospital or said what led to the crash.