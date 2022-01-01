The loss of homes makes the Marshall Fire the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are missing and 991 structures were destroyed and 127 damaged in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

During an update Saturday afternoon, Pelle said the number of homes destroyed is not final, but is likely close to the final total.

He broke down the number of structures destroyed or damaged by area:

Louisville - 553 destroyed, 45 damaged

Superior - 332 destroyed, 60 damaged

Unincorporated Boulder County (primarily west of Superior towards Marshall and El Dorado Springs): 106 destroyed, 22 damaged

He also said two people are missing from the Superior area, while one is missing from the Marshall area.

"We're very fortunate that we don't have a list of 100 missing people, but unfortunately we do have three missing people," he said.

Pelle said that those missing persons cases would likely turn into recovery operations. Cadaver dogs are currently out searching fire areas, but he said search and recovery efforts were being impeded after about eight inches of snow fell overnight.

The family of Nadine Turnbull said she is among the missing.

Pelle said investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire. So far, he said that reports of downed powerlines in the area where the fire started have not been verified. There was evidence of downed telecom lines, which Pelle said would have generated reports of downed lines but could not have started the fire.

Investigators are actively looking into tips, including at least one resulting in a search warrant. Pelle said criminal charges are possible if it is determined human negligence was involved.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to call the tip line at 303-441-3674, Hayes said.

David Hayes, chief of Louisville Police, said all pre-evacuations within the city limits have been lifted as of 1 p.m. Saturday. Residents in hard closure areas are not being allowed in at this time, and residents in soft closure areas must show ID for reentry.

> The latest information on evacuation orders can be found on the city's website.

Hayes said electricity may not be restored in some areas, and gas will likely still be turned off as residents return. Xcel Energy is providing space heaters for residents whose heat has been turned off.

Residents are also warned that main powerlines may be contaminated, and food in refrigerators and freezers may have gone bad or been contaminated by the fire.

The Marshall Fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. It has burned an estimated 6,200 acres and hundreds of homes as of Friday morning.

The perimeter of the fire can be seen in the map below.

Tens of thousands of homes in Boulder County are still under mandatory evacuation orders.

Officials are emphasizing that residents should not try to return to their homes until those orders are lifted as conditions remain unsafe due to continuing fire activity and downed power lines in those areas.

President Joe Biden has also authorized an expedited major disaster declaration to help with recovery efforts for the fire, Gov. Jared Polis said during that update.

Evacuation centers

An emergency call center for Boulder County residents is at 303-413-7730. This phone line is primarily for evacuees in need of assistance.

Multiple evacuation centers have been set up for evacuated residents and their pets.

Hospital evacuations

All patients have been transferred out of Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville to other local hospitals.

A patient and associate line has been established for inquiries about loved ones who were at Avista. Call 303-661-1848.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette said they transferred about 54 of their most critical patients to other SCL Health facilities. Those transfers began when the fire got within three blocks of the hospital. Family members of the affected patients are being notified.

Two fires reported

Pelle said crews responded to two separate fires in Boulder County Thursday.

The first fire, the Middle Fork Fire, was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. That fire has been laid down, with no structures lost.

The second fire, the Marshall Fire, was reported just after 11 a.m. in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. That fire spread rapidly to the east, Pelle said, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations. That fire has burned an estimated 6,200 acres as of Friday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said in a tweet that a gust of 110 mph was reported in the area of Highway 93 and Colorado 72 about 11:30 a.m.

Highway closures

U.S. 36 reopened in Boulder County around 2 p.m. Friday, though the McCaslin exits were still closed, according to Boulder OEM.

Eastbound CO 170 is closed between Senda Rocosa (near Boulder) and Sycamore Street (Superior).

For up-to-date highway conditions, monitor maps.cotrip.org.



