Sheriff: Multi-car crash in Shelby County leaves at least 1 dead, several entrapped

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Shelby County first responders were on the scene of a multi-car crash involving a semi-truck that left at least one person dead and multiple others entrapped Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 74 near the 120 mile marker.

Authorities initially said it's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if more than one person died in the incident.

A medical helicopter was on the way to the scene around 3 p.m.

Westbound I-74 was closed for several hours at the 123 mile marker, and traffic was being diverted.

All lanes of I-74 reopened around 5:20 p.m.