Mulch fire spreads to north Indianapolis apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS — More than two dozen residents of a north side apartment complex were displaced by a fire that started in a mulch bed Friday afternoon.

The fire started shortly before 5 p.m. Friday outside an apartment building on Racquet Club Drive, near Ditch Road and Interstate 465. Residents called 911 after seeing the fire in the mulch.

Firefighters said the fire quickly spread into an attic. Photos shared by the Indianapolis Fire Department show flames stretching up the side of the building.

One civilian suffered a slight injury in the fire.

Twenty-five people, including nine children, were displaced by the fire. IFD is working with apartment management to find those residents a place to stay.

The fire was brought under control in about 35 minutes, IFD said.