No injuries after Wayne Township school bus involved in crash on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A MSD of Wayne Township school bus with children on board was involved in a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday morning.

The crash between the bus and a passenger vehicle occurred in the 8600 block of West 10th Street, near the intersection with Country Club Road, around 9 a.m.

No students were injured in the incident and the driver of the bus was treated and released at the scene, the Wayne Township Fire Department said.

The students on the bus were checked out by Wayne Township Fire Department medical teams and released back to the school district.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also treated and released at the scene.