Mozel Sanders hopes to start summer BBQ tradition

Mozel Sanders Foundation will use 100 percent of the profits from selling the BBQ sauce to feed the hungry in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Mozel Sanders Foundation is hoping to launch a new tradition in Indianapolis to help feed the hungry.

It is inviting families, neighborhoods, churches, clubs, small and large corporations, and surrounding towns to organize and celebrate events of "Mozel Sanders Backyard BBQ Cookouts."

To help support the cookouts, the Mozel Sanders Smooth & Spicy BBQ Sauce will be available for purchase. Mozel Sanders Foundation will use 100 percent of the profits from selling the barbecue sauce to feed the hungry in Indianapolis.

You can purchase the sauce online at MozelSandersBBQ.com or pick up bottles at participating stores listed on the website.

To get involved in the Mozel Sanders Backyard BBQ Cookouts this summer, people can contact Stephanie Sanders at Stephanie@MozelSanders.org or Amora Scott at Amora@AmoraScott.com.