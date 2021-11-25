Mozel Sanders Foundation to serve 10,000 meals this Thanksgiving

One of those meals will be the Mozel Sanders Foundation's 1 millionth meal served.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday marks the 50th year the Mozel Sanders Foundation has fed families in need on Thanksgiving Day.

Area churches, kitchens and 700 volunteers will help the foundation serve 10,000 meals this Thanksgiving. One of those meals will be their 1 millionth meal served.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation normally runs its Thanksgiving Day operations from Atherton Hall at Butler University, but this year, due to social distancing, that location would not work.

So, the foundation is using 12 satellite locations. Those locations include:

Augusta Christian Church

Capital City Church

Christian Community Church

Faded Dream Barber Salon

First Christian MB Church

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Grace and Mercy Assembly

Greater One Way Jesus House (Faith Center)

Mt Zion Apostolic Church

Roberts Chapel United Methodist Church

Tabernacle Presbyterian Church

Atherton Hall