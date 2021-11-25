Mozel Sanders Foundation to serve 10,000 meals this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday marks the 50th year the Mozel Sanders Foundation has fed families in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Area churches, kitchens and 700 volunteers will help the foundation serve 10,000 meals this Thanksgiving. One of those meals will be their 1 millionth meal served.
The Mozel Sanders Foundation normally runs its Thanksgiving Day operations from Atherton Hall at Butler University, but this year, due to social distancing, that location would not work.
So, the foundation is using 12 satellite locations. Those locations include:
- Augusta Christian Church
- Capital City Church
- Christian Community Church
- Faded Dream Barber Salon
- First Christian MB Church
- Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
- Grace and Mercy Assembly
- Greater One Way Jesus House (Faith Center)
- Mt Zion Apostolic Church
- Roberts Chapel United Methodist Church
- Tabernacle Presbyterian Church
- Atherton Hall
By Wednesday night, the foundation had closed its phone lines, which means meals can no longer be requested. However, people wanting to make a donation to the foundation can still do that through their website.