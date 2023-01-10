Fishers coffee shop raises money to buy regular customer motorized bike

Thanks to the generosity of others, a delivery driver now has safer transportation to, from, and during work.

FISHERS, Ind. — A man in Fishers has new ride to work thanks to a local coffee shop.

MOTW Coffee in Fishers has a frequent customer who works at a neighboring pizza shop. The coffee shop says his name is Preston.

Recently, employees of the shop found out he was walking at least 5 miles to and from work, sometimes even at night.

They turned to their online community help raise money for Preston and surprised him with a new motorized bike to use for transportation.

Their original goal was $3,000, but they ended up exceeding that goal and then some.

Their general manager, Adrianna Contreras, said they raised around $4,000 in twenty minutes thanks to their supporters.

Contreras said it was a beautiful moment when Preston received the new bike. They hope it helps get him to and from work safer and faster.

“It sets him up for success. There’s less worry for him. Now he has an effective way to get to and from work. He can do it himself. He doesn’t have to rely on anyone else,” said Contreras.