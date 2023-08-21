Motorcyclist killed in south Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on the far south side.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of South East Street, just north of Thompson Road, just before 7 p.m. Monday. Preliminary investigation by IMPD indicates the motorcyclist was traveling south on East Street when it left the roadway, possibly trying to avoid a vehicle that had pulled in front of it, and struck a curb.
The motorcycle operator died at the scene.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, police told 13News.