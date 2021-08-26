Motorcyclist killed in Kokomo crash

Police said the collision happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at Washington and Havens streets.

KOKOMO, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at a Kokomo intersection.

Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 3 p.m. at Washington and Havens streets.

In a press release, ISP said their preliminary investigation indicates a 2009 Ford was going north on Washington Street and was attempting to turn onto Havens when the driver pulled into the path of a 2007 Honda motorcycle.

The cyclist, Timothy Edwards, 36, of rural Kokomo, took evasive action by laying down the motorcycle, but momentum carried him forward and caused him to strike the car.

Edwards was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.

An investigation is underway, but police said they did not suspect that alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.