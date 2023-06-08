Motorcyclist killed in northeast Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday.
Officers responded to the crash at East 34th Street and North Hawthorne Lane around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. An officer at the scene tells 13News the motorcyclist was reportedly speeding westbound on 34th Street when he struck a vehicle that was turning onto Hawthorne Lane. The man fell from the motorcycle and landed in the eastbound lane of 34th Street, where he was run over by a second vehicle.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police tell 13News the drivers of both cars are cooperating with officers who continue to investigate the crash. Investigators do not believe either driver was impaired, but will conduct blood draws, per department protocol.