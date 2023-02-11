Motorcyclist killed in Greenwood crash

According to the coroner, a man riding a motorcycle hit a car at the intersection of West Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street, east of South U.S. Highway 31.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash in Johnson County, the coroner's office confirmed.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. confirming the crash.

According to the coroner, a man riding a motorcycle hit a car at the intersection of West Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street, east of South U.S. Highway 31.

The man died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The coroner's office is assisting the Greenwood Police Department in its investigation of the crash.