Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday morning after being hit by a car on the north side of Indianapolis.
IMPD officers responded to a crash at East 86th and North Meridian streets around 1:40 a.m.
Police told 13News a motorcyclist was stopped at a red light on East 86th Street when he was hit by a gray Hyundai going to the same way.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene but left their car there.
According to police, the motorcyclist suffered "serious bodily injury" and was immediately taken to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
