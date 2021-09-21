Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash on Indy's north side

Police told 13News a motorcyclist was stopped at a red light on East 86th Street around 1:40 a.m. when he was hit by a gray Hyundai going to the same way.

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday morning after being hit by a car on the north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to a crash at East 86th and North Meridian streets around 1:40 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene but left their car there.

According to police, the motorcyclist suffered "serious bodily injury" and was immediately taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.